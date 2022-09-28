Congressman Pfluger hosts Service Academy Night for students in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight West Texas Middle and High Schoolers gathered at the Midland Army Air Field Museum after school to meet Congressman August Pfluger.

The students learned about the different service academies of the U.S. Military and how to enroll in them.

Pfluger, a graduate of the Air Force Academy, spoke about the life values he learned while in the Air Force, and how being a Texan helped him in service.

There were also representatives from the U.S. Military service academies and reserve officers’ training corps on hand to talk to students about the academy nomination process and the different branches.

Rep. Pfluger said in a statement:

“One of my greatest honors of serving in Congress is having the ability to nominate future leaders to one of our esteemed military academies. As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, I can tell you first hand there is no greater privilege than answering our Nation’s call, and swearing an oath to defend this country and keep it secure. This Nation, enshrined in the ideals of freedom, liberty, and opportunity, is held up by the men and women who don the uniform and valiant defend this great country. In the 11th District, we have incredible young men and women. I challenge each and every one of you to think about a service academy. We need your skills, we need your leadership, we need your service. The country needs your service.”

