What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?

Pets left behind are often older animals in need of special attention, making it difficult to find new families.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs.

“If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator at Hospice of Midland.

But it’s not just people’s needs she worries about. On occasion, she’s also trying to find new homes for patients’ pets.

That’s how Murrey crossed paths with Chica, the 10-year-old Australian Shepherd.

Chica recently lost her human. The only one she’s ever had. Now, it’s up to Murrey to help find her a new family.

“She’s a sweetheart, Murrey said. “And just so cute.”

Through its Pet Peace of Mind Program, the hospice works with rescue organizations to find homes for clients who enjoy the finer aspects of life, like chew toys, tennis balls, and back scratches.

When pets like Chica are left behind, they’re often older pets. That makes adjusting to a new home and finding the right fit difficult.

If possible, they avoid shelters and only work with no-kill shelters when absolutely necessary.

“Really, the goal is to find a good loving home,” Murrey said.

It’s all in the name of finding a home for those who no longer have one.

Hospice of Midland does need volunteers, so if you’d like to help families and dogs like Chica, Murrey says there’s definitely room to help, even if it’s just a few hours per month.

