Under the White - Pool House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant.

The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I noticed something out of place. Is that a cellar? Aren’t cellars dark and scary? Were cellars common in Odessa during the eighteen eighties? I found out, and that answer was no.

" Charles and Lucy White came here in the eighteen eighties with everything to build their home, and in their true northern way, and just like their home up in Raiseville, Indiana. They built the cellar first and they lived in that cellar for the two years they were busy building the rest of the home.” Said Christine Holcomb of the White Pool House.

It’s hard to imagine that a family lived down here. The original wood is in great shape for it’s age. The handcrafted stonewall is captivating, But, I was told that some of the items were old and could be hazardous, so don’t touch. I did find out that this beautiful work of architecture does have a dark side..

The White-Poole House would love for you to come by for a visit. They are open Friday and Saturday from ten to three.

