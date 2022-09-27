Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was media day for the 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale in midland located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive.

Anyone looking to do some affordable shopping next weekend, this is the place to be a range of items for all ages, while also giving to a great cause.

Director of Development for Senior Life, Tracy Renton, said there is something for everyone.

“At our Texas Sized Garage Sale, you’ll have anything under the West Texas sun,” Renton said.

The Texas Sized Garage Sale is Senior Life of Midland Meals on Wheels biggest fundraiser of the year. Revenue created funds one third of the of the meals produced annually.

People will be able to shop for affordable clothing, shoes, furniture, antiques, holiday decorations, tools and a list of many other items.

Renton said every year it takes tremendous help to set up.

“The Texas Sized Garage Sale really is a community event; it takes about 500 volunteers to make this event happen every year,” Renton said. “And if it weren’t for the community and these dedicated volunteers making this happen, we would not be able to do what we do through meals on wheels and for our homebound elderly.”

The sale will be open to the public starting next week On October 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Renton said this is a time for Senior Life Midland to serve the community, but volunteers are always welcome.

“We’re looking for organizations that are interested in serving the community and serving this event, so if you have a group that’s looking for opportunities to volunteer, please call senior life midland ask for Tracy and I’ll get you signed up,” Renton said.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and show up as early as possible, as items typically sell fast.

For more information about the sale and ways to volunteer click here.

