Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton

A truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20
Photo courtesy of KBEST
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring.

The truck has been described as a sand hauler.

Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department were on scene. The flames have since been put out.

While the scene was active, the area was blocked off at mile marker 166 and eastbound I-20 traffic had been diverted to the south Service road.

No further information is available at this time.

