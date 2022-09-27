Pecos boxer volunteers to help feed West Texans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank’s in Odessa and Midland had a special guest volunteer these last two days.

Fresh off of his 35th win, Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza decided to spend his time giving back to the community.

Just days after his fight, Mendoza says he didn’t want to go on vacation or take time off from training.

Instead he wanted to help feed west Texans.

The undefeated boxer fought on Saturday, volunteered yesterday at the food bank in Odessa and today in Midland.

Food bank employees and Mendoza helped box together food packages for families in both cities.

“Someday I want to go out to different countries and help people out, because like I said I know what it’s like to need help and I wanna help out as many people as possible,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza says after his fight, like most professional boxers, he sustained some injuries.

He says he’s had a headache since the fight and his hand was also sprained, but says that wasn’t going to stop him from volunteering.

“It’s a way that I like to celebrate, it’s something good that I feel inside. Really it’s just an emotion I don’t get anywhere,” Mendoza said.

Some of the volunteer work Mendoza did, provided food for over 50 families in Midland and Odessa.

Martha Carrasco, who’s the manager of special events at the West Texas Food Bank says Mendoza’s presence helps not just to give back, but inspire others to go and help.

“He’s giving back, also makes it easy for them to know that they can give back. it’s not that hard to join us for two hours to volunteer. A volunteer’s time is so important, so valuable to us,” Carrasco said.

Mendoza says once he gets a big fight he plans to continue to help even more people..

He eventually wants to go out of the country to help people from places that need food or people that need help with heir mental health.

Mendoza says he wants to inspire the next generation to follow his footsteps and help out their community whether it’s small or big.

