Odessa American: Parents indicted in son’s death

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to CBS7′s media partners at the Odessa American, the father of a 7-month- old who died in July has now been indicted on new charges.

Originally the father, Cameron Gammage, had told police he accidentally dropped the child. He is now accused of strangling and beating the boy and tampering with a witness.

The Odessa American reports that Gammage was indicted on one count of capital murder of a person under 10, injury to a child and tampering with a witness. The reports state Gammage is accused of trying to convince a woman to either withhold her testimony or provide false testimony as to his whereabouts on the day Logan was found dead.

His bond has been increased to $1,550,000.

District Attorney Dusty Gallivan told the Odessa American that he will not seek the death penalty for Gammage.

The Odessa American is reporting that The child’s mother, Leyla Grace Pierson, 18, was indicted last week on two counts of injury to a child. Originally arrested on July 12, she was released from jail on July 14 after posting a bond of $100,000.

She was re-arrested Monday and she remained in custody as of Tuesday morning on bonds totaling $200,000.

Officials stated at the time that when police were called to Brady Station Apts dispatch advised that a baby inside the apartment was unresponsive and not breathing. Kameron Gammage had made the call.

Police said the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple smaller bruises along the top of the head.

The father, Gammage, claimed the bruising was from the infant hitting his head on a hard portion of the interior of the crib. The mother, Pierson reported she frantically went to Kameron and woke him up to notify him about the infant when she woke up to find him not breathing, but Gammage seemed uncaring, according to the affidavit.

Read the full original CBS7 article here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.