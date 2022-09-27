New program opens to help veterans in Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -A new program focused on improving the quality of life for veterans in the Permian Basin was launched earlier this afternoon.

The Permian Warrior Partnership is committed to improving veterans’ quality of life in the Permian Basin.

The non-profit works locally to help veterans with housing and employment to enroll in VA benefits, healthcare, recreation, and more.

The Permian Warrior Partnership is a veteran-focused, community-led initiative to proactively connect with all veterans and allow access to quality resources and opportunities available in collaboration with the community.

Their goal is to build a prosperous veteran community within the Permian basin by improving veterans’ quality of life by ending veteran suicide.

The organization started because sometimes vets don’t know how to access certain benefits that they earned.

“As a veteran, you don’t know what you don’t know. And if you don’t know a service is there you don’t seek it. So, veterans were going without. So, with the Permian Warrior Partnership, we collaborate with these services and these organizations and make the public aware that they’re there, how to utilize them and how to get in touch with them” said, Roy Dobbins, Program Leader for Permian Warrior Partnership.

Dobbin’s son is in the military right now and part of the reason this is so important to him is that during covid there was a lack of education for people being discharged on how to access these benefits.

“Education piece of teaching the soldiers what the benefits are, and how to get them, it just wasn’t there. So that’s where we come in is to educate the community about the veterans and connect them with resources” said Dobbins.

The Permian Warrior Partnership is a branch of the American Warrior Partnership.

The American Warrior says the Permian Basin was the perfect place for a new branch because there were a number of vets in the area and a lot of job openings here in the area but a low enrollment of vets in the VA.

“We can attract veterans to come to this area, live in a good place, where it’s safe for their family, good schools and take care of their family but can make a responsible salary by living and build a career working the gas and oil industry of the Permian Basin” That’s why we came,” said, Jim Lorraine, President, and CEO of America’s Warrior Partnership.

