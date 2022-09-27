Midland man sentenced to over 16 Years in prison

He was arrested for possession and intent to sell fentanyl and firearm possession
Fentanyl
Fentanyl(WFIE)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 36-year-old, Edgar Parra, was sentenced to over 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Parra sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions in the fall of 2021.

On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant on Parra’s hotel room where they found a loaded handgun along with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Ashley C. Hoff, U.S Attorney, and Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, Greg Millard both released statements saying:

“Prosecuting crimes involving deadly fentanyl is a priority for our office,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We are thankful for the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners that have taken another fentanyl dealer off the streets such that he is no longer peddling this poison.”

“Illicit fentanyl is killing Americans across our nation, including in West Texas communities,” said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard, El Paso Division. “This case shows that DEA and its law enforcement partners will ensure that criminals who deal in this deadly substance are held responsible for the harm they cause.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Valdez Mug
Odessa man to serve two life sentences

Latest News

Photo courtesy of KBEST
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ECISD student arrested for threats against the school district
Another ECISD student arrested for threats against school
Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale
Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale
New program opens to help Veterans in Permian Basin
New program opens to help veterans in Permian Basin