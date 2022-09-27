Midland man sentenced to over 16 Years in prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 36-year-old, Edgar Parra, was sentenced to over 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Parra sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions in the fall of 2021.

On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant on Parra’s hotel room where they found a loaded handgun along with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Ashley C. Hoff, U.S Attorney, and Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, Greg Millard both released statements saying:

“Prosecuting crimes involving deadly fentanyl is a priority for our office,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We are thankful for the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners that have taken another fentanyl dealer off the streets such that he is no longer peddling this poison.”

“Illicit fentanyl is killing Americans across our nation, including in West Texas communities,” said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard, El Paso Division. “This case shows that DEA and its law enforcement partners will ensure that criminals who deal in this deadly substance are held responsible for the harm they cause.”

