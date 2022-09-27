Mexican citizen found guilty of importing and possessing marijuana

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A federal jury in Pecos convicted Jose Manuel Ayala-Alas, last week of importing and possessing marijuana.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents encountered Ayala, and six other co-defendants hiding in the brush in the High Lonesome Mountains on June 22, 2022.

US Border Patrol agents were able to apprehend the group with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Aircraft Operations Division.

Troopers flying the DPS helicopter assisted agents in the discovery of 10 burlap sacks containing approximately 603 pounds of marijuana hidden in the brush.

Ayala was found guilty of one count of importation of marijuana and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Ayala faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Ayala’s co-defendants, all from Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. All are scheduled to be sentenced in November 2022.

