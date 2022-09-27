Former Odessa High baseball coach dies at 98

Julian Pressly was the head baseball coach at OHS and Odessa College.
Former OHS Baseball coach, Julian Pressly
Former OHS Baseball coach, Julian Pressly(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Beloved former Odessa High baseball coach, Julian Pressly, died early this morning according to friends and family. He was 98.

Coach Pressly was the head baseball coach at Odessa High School for 12 years winning numerous district championships, and participating in the state baseball tournament three times.

He was the first baseball coach at Odessa College in 1964 and was inducted into the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2012.

Coach Pressly moved to Odessa to coach the Bronchos in 1953. His time as the head baseball coach for Odessa High School earned him a spot in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Coach Pressly was the biggest OHS fan and often claimed claims to have caught every Broncho game (for all sports) as a fan or coach for the past 66 years.

The field at Odessa High was named Pressly Field in his honor.

Aside from his coaching career, he was a WWII veteran, 60-year Freemason, and well-loved in the Odessa community.

Memorial services have not yet been arranged. CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

