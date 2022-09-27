ECISD starts week with three more arrests for threats against schools.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD had 3 incidents involving threats against the schools on Monday.

The first threat was made at Permian High School, where ECISD police arrested a student for a threat made last week that circulated on social media over the weekend.

Officers were told the image and threat were part of a group chat that was supposed to be a joke, however, the message got air-dropped to students throughout the school.

Second, following a fight today, a 7th grader at Nimitz Middle School was overheard telling another student he would get a gun and shoot him.

Finally, a 12-year-old student at the Alternative Center was heard telling another student he would bring a gun to school tomorrow and shoot him.

All three were arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus and will also be facing school disciplinary action.

ECISD would like to remind everyone that threats are taken seriously and, if found to be true, will result in criminal charges and school discipline. School and school district leaders continue to remind parents to please have this critical conversation with their children – threats and violence will not be tolerated.

