ECISD partners with Amazon

Sep. 27, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week Amazon and ECISD agreed on a partnership that will fund their computer science program.

Amazon is funding computer science education and teacher professional development for 28 elementary schools in the district, impacting more than 14,000 students.

ECISD was 1 of 1000 districts selected in the entire country that will be receiving 100,000 dollars each year for the next 3 years

Amazon is working with BootUp PD, a nonprofit professional development provider, specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school.

The ECISD science coordinator, Caitlin Couch, says this partnership will help the entire district.

“No matter whether it’s cosmetics or fashion or farming there’s going to be some aspect of computer science in there and so our goal is our students the future and so we want to give them the foundational skills that they need to be successful for the future”

Scott Muri, ECISD Superintendent, echoed that statement saying, “Ector County ISD is grateful to the Amazon Future Engineer program and BootUp, who will provide support for our teachers to implement computer science education into their classrooms and lessons,”

