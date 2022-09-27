Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.(Source: MGN Photo)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Valdez Mug
Odessa man to serve two life sentences

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 rifles shipped to couple in Texas