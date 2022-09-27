Another ECISD student arrested for threats against school

This is the 4th incident this week involving threats against the district
ECISD student arrested for threats against the school district
ECISD student arrested for threats against the school district(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon, A 5th grader at Cameron Elementary School told two other students he was going to shoot up the school.

ECISD says the incident was reported by the students, investigated, and the boy was arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

The district released a statement saying:

“School and school district leaders do not have an explanation as to why kids are making these statements regularly but they will always be taken seriously and, if found to be true, the student or students will be arrested and criminally charged. We sincerely appreciate the students and staff members who have reported hearing these threats.”

Yesterday ECISD told CBS7 about three arrests made for threats against the district, you can read that story here.

