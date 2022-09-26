Woman dumpster diving ends up in trash truck

(None)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police report a 47-year-old woman has been injured after dumpster diving and ended up with a trip in a trash truck.

Police say she started digging through a dumpster around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of West 42nd.

She told officers about 25 minutes later, a garbage truck came, picked up the dumpster and she ended up in the back of that garbage truck for two hours.

She ended up with some injuries to her head and lower back.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
I-20 traffic
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills