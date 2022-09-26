Odessa Police: ECISD taking precautions after concerning social media post

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A social media post circulating recently has many concerned.

Odessa Police Department says ECISD police became aware of this post last Wednesday, and immediately began an investigation and notified the family of the boy who was named so that everyone involved could take precautions.

So far, ECISD police have not been able to find credibility to the post; no source and no origin of the message.

Along with Odessa Police Department, ECISD police are continuing to investigate and taking steps to ensure safety at Permian High School.

