Man arrested on human smuggling charges in Brewster County

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday evening, a joint operation between Brewster County Deputies and US Border Patrol Agents resulted in the apprehension of 5 undocumented immigrants, from Mexico.

Emanuel Hosea Hafford was arrested after he was found to be smuggling the people on Highway 385, South of Marathon.

The people from Mexico were processed by Border Patrol Agents, and Hafford was booked into the Brewster County Jail for 5 counts of smuggling of persons.

