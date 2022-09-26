Bob Bailey and Trans Global Productions

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On the outside, this small building looks like your average small production studio owned by this average looking guy. But, on the inside, a very interesting history of this studio unfolds.

CBS7′s Jeff Hill was at the Trans Global Productions to meet the owner and hear the story.

Buddy Holly’s guitarist, Tommy Allsup, built this studio after the plane crash that killed Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper.

Holly chartered the plane, but there was not enough room to fit Allsup and Waylon Jennings, then Holly’s bass player and according to the story, that’s when Allsup lost the famous coin toss to Valens.

" This building was constructed in the early sixties by Tommy Allsup, who was the guitar player for Buddy Holly at the time of the plane crash. He came back to Odessa and built this building and eventually recorded the number one hit by Zager and Evans called " In the year Twenty Five Twenty Five, and much later, in nineteen seventy six, I purchased this studio and currently do television broadcasting production for the High Schools and Colleges locally “. Said Bailey.

Bailey started producing video for local sports. Bailey’s vintage High School football footage was used in the movie " Friday Night Lights.”

Today, many of the local games we watch are produced Bob Bailey at Trans Global Production.

