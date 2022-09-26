Best-selling author of “The Monuments Men” speaking in West Texas

Author Robert M. Edsel speaking in West Texas
Author Robert M. Edsel speaking in West Texas(Author Robert M. Edsel speaking in West Texas)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Robert M. Edsel, best-selling author of “The Monuments Men,” will be in town September 27th for a free community lecture hosted by the Shepperd Leadership Institute.

During World War II, the Nazis looted tens of millions of cultural objects and art from museums, churches, and private collections. An unlikely platoon of American and British men and women were tasked with rescuing the art masterpieces – they became known as The Monuments Men.

Robert Edsel authored the heroes’ true story in his best-selling book “The Monuments Men” and worked with George Clooney to bring it to film. Edsel is now an internationally renowned advocate of protecting cultural works and restoring fine art to its rightful owners.

“It’s always special to speak to audiences in my home state, so it will be a great honor for me to visit The University of Texas Permian Basin Tuesday and share with my fellow Texans stories about the Monuments Men and Women and our ongoing work searching for some of the hundreds of thousands of still missing works of art worth billions of dollars,” Edsel said.

Edsel was raised in Texas and started his career in the oil industry. He founded Gemini Exploration, which pioneered the use of horizontal drilling technology, and became one of the most active drillers of U.S. horizontal wells in the mid ‘90s.

“Edsel is a dynamic and engaging speaker who is sure to inspire our community and provoke thought,” said Shelby Landgraf, Director of Community Engagement at UTPB’s Shepperd Leadership Institute. “If you like art, history, cultural preservation, military service, or just want to expand your mind – this free community event is for you!”

No ticket is needed to enter the Robert Edsel Distinguished Lecture at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, September 27. The lecture starts at 7:00 PM.

Robert M. Edsel Distinguished Lecture Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

The Distinguished Lecture Series is a program of UT Permian Basin’s Shepperd Leadership Institute and aims to inspire learning, connection, and leadership across West Texas. The Distinguished Lectures are open to the public and free of charge thanks to generous Shepperd Inner Circle donors.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
I-20 traffic
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills

Latest News

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, night work starts Sunday night and...
Traffic alert in Ector County
Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Thriving United hosts first annual Big Texas Rally for Recovery
Thriving United hosts first annual Big Texas Rally for Recovery
Thriving United hosts first annual Big Texas Rally for Recovery