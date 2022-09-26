Best-selling author of “The Monuments Men” speaking in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Robert M. Edsel, best-selling author of “The Monuments Men,” will be in town September 27th for a free community lecture hosted by the Shepperd Leadership Institute.

During World War II, the Nazis looted tens of millions of cultural objects and art from museums, churches, and private collections. An unlikely platoon of American and British men and women were tasked with rescuing the art masterpieces – they became known as The Monuments Men.

Robert Edsel authored the heroes’ true story in his best-selling book “The Monuments Men” and worked with George Clooney to bring it to film. Edsel is now an internationally renowned advocate of protecting cultural works and restoring fine art to its rightful owners.

“It’s always special to speak to audiences in my home state, so it will be a great honor for me to visit The University of Texas Permian Basin Tuesday and share with my fellow Texans stories about the Monuments Men and Women and our ongoing work searching for some of the hundreds of thousands of still missing works of art worth billions of dollars,” Edsel said.

Edsel was raised in Texas and started his career in the oil industry. He founded Gemini Exploration, which pioneered the use of horizontal drilling technology, and became one of the most active drillers of U.S. horizontal wells in the mid ‘90s.

“Edsel is a dynamic and engaging speaker who is sure to inspire our community and provoke thought,” said Shelby Landgraf, Director of Community Engagement at UTPB’s Shepperd Leadership Institute. “If you like art, history, cultural preservation, military service, or just want to expand your mind – this free community event is for you!”

No ticket is needed to enter the Robert Edsel Distinguished Lecture at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, September 27. The lecture starts at 7:00 PM.

The Distinguished Lecture Series is a program of UT Permian Basin’s Shepperd Leadership Institute and aims to inspire learning, connection, and leadership across West Texas. The Distinguished Lectures are open to the public and free of charge thanks to generous Shepperd Inner Circle donors.

