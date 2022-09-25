Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Detroit radio news anchor and father of two is dead after an apparent domestic dispute that left his life partner and children injured. The suspect’s relationship to the family is not yet clear.

Police in the Detroit suburb of Chesterfield Township discovered the bloody scene at a condominium complex Friday. They say that around noon, someone driving by found a 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter, who had escaped the condo building.

The woman had been stabbed, and her daughter was also injured.

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor. His life partner and children, ages 5 and 10, were injured in the attack. (Source: WWJ Radio, WXYZ via CNN)

Police forced their way inside, where they found 57-year-old Jim Matthews dead, an injured 10-year-old boy bound and beaten in a closet and the alleged suspect, who was overdosing and had self-inflicted wounds, in the basement.

WWJ Radio identified Matthews, who was their overnight anchor, as the deceased. He was the children’s father and returned home after going off the air at 5 a.m.

“There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed… Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said the station in part in a statement.

Neighbors say the suspect, a 54-year-old man, lived across the street and was often seen with the woman. Police also say he was at the home frequently, but his exact relation to the family is still unknown.

“He was welcomed into the home initially. From that point, it’s still too early to really go into what happened,” said the township’s Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett.

The suspect and the 5-year-old girl are in stable condition, but the mother and 10-year-old boy are still critical, as police continue to piece together this tragedy.

“The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have received justice for our victims,” Bassett said.

A grade school across the street from the crime scene was put on lockdown for a brief time Friday. However, police say the kids were never in danger. It was only to keep them from seeing the scene across the street.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.