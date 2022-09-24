West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland.

Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home.

Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and families to enjoy.

Program director, Brent Oden, said it was great to see so many come out.

“It’s just amazing, kind of warms my heart to see the turn out, I started to see people line up and it just blew me away,” Oden said. “It just keeps getting bigger every single year and its juts an amazing thing that’s great for the community, great for us and we just love it.”

Oden said this event is all about the community coming out and kids having fun.

They food bank would also like to send a special thanks to H-E-B who helped make this event possible, providing all the fruits and vegetables.

