West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market

Kids Farmers Market
Kids Farmers Market(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland.

Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home.

Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and families to enjoy.

Program director, Brent Oden, said it was great to see so many come out.

“It’s just amazing, kind of warms my heart to see the turn out, I started to see people line up and it just blew me away,” Oden said. “It just keeps getting bigger every single year and its juts an amazing thing that’s great for the community, great for us and we just love it.”

Oden said this event is all about the community coming out and kids having fun.

They food bank would also like to send a special thanks to H-E-B who helped make this event possible, providing all the fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
I-20 traffic
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills

Latest News

Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene Cooper
Big Spring Steers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Snyder
Greenwood Rangers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Canyon vs. Greenwood
Seminole at Pecos football
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole vs. Pecos