Play of the Week: outstanding catch made by Jaden Bejarano
CBS7′s play of the week comes from the Kermit Yellowjackets.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Kermit Yellowjackets defeated the Forsan Buffaloes 14-13 in a close game. It was an impressive win for the Yellowjackets but perhaps more impressive was a catch made by Jaden Bejarano. The outstanding catch is CBS7′s Play of the Week.
