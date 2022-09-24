Bi-annual Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event begins today

The event is being held at the Midland County Horseshoe through Wednesday.
By Alexandra Macia
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe.

The event brings Midland and Odessa parents and moms together, giving them the chance to shop for children’s items at a fraction of the retail price.

“It doesn’t get more local than this when you come and shop at Rhea Lana’s you’re literally putting money right back into these 1,100 families’ pockets and households that live right here,” said Midland and Odessa Owner Natalie Nolen.

The Rhea Lana’s bi-annual event at the Midland County Horseshoe is a chance for parents in the Midland - Odessa area to make money on used clothes and toys their children have outgrown and to shop for a fraction of the price.

The Rhea Lana team quality inspects everything before it’s sold, looking at over 117,000 items from clothes, toys and shoes all sorted by gender and size.

“We have so many families of course we have our dads that get involved too but it’s really such a community of women and moms that come together over a love for their kiddos and shopping and making smart choices for their family,” said Nolen.

Consignors make 65% of their sales, which is on average over $600 many of them then shop on that credit.

“I have a boy and a girl so buying things for them adds up really quickly and i really enjoy being bougie on a budget so there’s no better place to shop honestly,” said Amber Grissom.

The presale starts today and then Sunday through Wednesday the event will officially be open to the public.

At the end of the event consignors have the option to pick up their unsold items or donate them to foster families in the area, then doors are open to foster families to shop for free.

