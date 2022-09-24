Andrews Homecoming Court breaks barriers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It looks and sounds like a typical West Texas Homecoming parade.

In Andrews, the cheerleaders choose the Homecoming King nominees, and the football players choose the Homecoming Queen nominees.

That’s where the Mustangs decided to take a page out of a new playbook.

“I was like ‘hey, what if we did something different this year? The people that didn’t really get to get involved in high school. Why don’t we just let them have a night they can remember and have a great time?’ The team was all about it,” senior Shawn Parker said.

This year, the Homecoming Court was unique.

“I was really shocked. I was like, ‘oh my gosh, is this really happening?’' senior and special needs student Victoria Lambert said.

While it may have been a shock to Victoria, it was a no-brainer for Shawn Parker and the rest of the Mustangs.

“We grew up with them. Victoria, she’s always been in our class. We’ve always had a great time hanging out with all three or four of them and they’re just great people. They’re just the most pure-hearted people you’ll ever meet,” Parker said.

“It was amazing. Everybody cheering for me... it was just really awesome,” Lambert said.

Tonight, a queen will be crowned. But the victory has already been won.

Mary Kate Hamilton asked Victoria if she felt beautiful. She said “yes, I do.”

CORRECTION: Victoria Lambert is misnamed as Tiffany Lambert in the version of the video attached. It has since been corrected.

