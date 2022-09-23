Suspect arrested after threats were made against Pecos schools

The suspect, Daniel Calvillo, 17 years old, was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat - 3rd Degree Felony.
Daniel Calvillo Mug
Daniel Calvillo Mug(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Pecos Police Department and the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D Police Department saying that a threat was made against the Pecos Schools.

Texas DPS Troopers, Pecos PD Officers, PBTISD Officers, and DPS CID Special Agents immediately responded and began thoroughly investigating the threat that was made on social media.

Interviews were conducted with numerous witnesses. Following the interviews, a suspect was identified as Daniel Calvillo.

Calvillo was booked into the Pecos Criminal Justice Center.

The Pecos police department would like to remind everyone that suspicious activity like this can be reported via the iWatchTexas website.

This site is not designed to report emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911.

