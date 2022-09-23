Midland County Judge issues statement on commissioner arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Commissioner for precinct 3 Luis D. Sanchez was arrested Friday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

This is according to Midland County officials and Midland County arrest records.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“The Midland County Commissioners Court is aware of an arrest that took place involving Luis Sanchez, County Commissioner for Precinct 3. First, we want to assure the community that all Midland County Officials that our elected positions very seriously.

Luis Sanchez was booked into the Midland County Detention Center during the early morning hours on Friday, September 23rd. He has been charged with DWI. It’s important to remember he is still entitled to presumption of innocence. This case will be treated just a regular case.

More importantly, we want to emphasize that this incident does not represent what we stand for as your elected who serve on your commissioners court. Our vision statement is “to be the most trusted and innovative County in Texas”. We stand by that and will continue to do everything we can to hold ourselves to that standard.”

- Terry Johnson

CBS7 is working on gathering details and will update this story as they come in.

