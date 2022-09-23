CBS7 Peanut Butter Brigade is TODAY

You can donate all day in the parking lot of CBS7 at Music City Mall across from Lowes.
Peanut Butter Brigade
Peanut Butter Brigade(CBS 7/Shelby Crisp)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 is collecting Peanut Butter for the West Texas Food Bank as part of Hunger Action Month.

CBS7 will be live in the parking lot until 6:30 with updates on how much Peanut Butter has been received.

