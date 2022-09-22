Pecos boxer looks to continue his undefeated streak this weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos professional boxer, Abel Mendoza, will be the main event in a place he considers his hometown.

Mendoza will be fighting at the La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, as he defends his undefeated record.

Mendoza dreams of bringing a world title to West Texas.

He says it doesn’t matter how long it takes him, one way or another, he says he’ll get a title shot.

Mendoza started his boxing career back in 2019.

He has a record of 34 wins and zero losses, with 25 of those wins coming in the form of knockout.

The 26-year-old super featherweight has two more fights this year.

Mendoza says his opponent has gone to upset fighters in their hometown, and he says he’s prepared to knock him out.

“You know, we know he’s coming to win. He’s gone to these other countries and pulled off the upset but in this situation it’s not gonna happen. We’re gonna keep this victory here in west Texas,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza’s opponent, Alan Isaias Luques Castillo, is an Argentinian boxer with a record of 27 wins, 12 losses, and two draws.

Even though Mendoza is undefeated, most of the boxers he’s faced have either had negative records or a lack of professional fights.

When asked if he feels he’s been challenged in his boxing career, he said.

“As a fighter, I like the challenge. You know these challenges they make me better and I’m looking forward to it. For the challenges, for the experience because when I get a good fighter it just makes me better,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza has sparred with Ryan Garcia’s team in San Diego and says Garcia would be the perfect opponent to face next year.

Mendoza’s been boxing without a promoter or manager and it’s made it difficult to do all that by himself, but says he isn’t opposed to getting them to make this fight happen

He says he plans to have a championship fight sometime next year, but would prefer to do it as an independent fighter.

