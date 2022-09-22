Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opens new multi-million dollar stadium

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opened its new multi-million dollar stadium to the public on Wednesday.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opened its new multi-million dollar stadium to the public on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art facility will host football, soccer, track, band and more.

The $17.5 million stadium comes from a bond passed in 2021, that is also building two new elementary schools in Pecos.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at the stadium, and to hear from PBTISD Superintendent Brent Jaco, students and staff that will get to enjoy the state-of-the-art facility.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

Latest News

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opens new multi-million dollar stadium
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Corbin Luna
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Corbin Luna
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Corbin Luna
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Corbin Luna
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland