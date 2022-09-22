Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opens new multi-million dollar stadium

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opened its new multi-million dollar stadium to the public on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art facility will host football, soccer, track, band and more.

The $17.5 million stadium comes from a bond passed in 2021, that is also building two new elementary schools in Pecos.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at the stadium, and to hear from PBTISD Superintendent Brent Jaco, students and staff that will get to enjoy the state-of-the-art facility.

