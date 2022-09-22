Peanut Butter Brigade is tomorrow, volunteers needed at West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tomorrow is the peanut butter drive at CBS7, in support of the West Texas Food Bank.

In the midst of this, they are also in need of volunteers.

The food bank is based on volunteer help and after the peanut drive Content Marketing Manager for the West Texas Food Bank, Autumn Bohannan, said they’ll be needing many more.

“We always need someone to help process our food so when the peanut butter comes in, we need someone to help us get that through our food bank and help get that into our pantry boxes because that’s where the peanut butter is going to go,” Bohannan said. “It’s going to go in our pantry boxes for everyone in the Midland-Odessa area, but it’s also going to go to our rural communities.”

Volunteers are always welcome, with the option to help in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Partnered with the food bank since 2017, and with September being Hunger Action Month, OXY employees spent their day volunteering.

Community Relations and Volunteer Engagement for OXY, Shelly Williams, said they support the food bank and everything they do for the Permian Basin.

“We absolutely encourage our community members to come down to the West Texas Food Bank they have opportunities every day, every night,” Williams said. “We have food drives going on out in the community, I understand there’s a peanut butter drive going on, you can come down to the local mall and hang out with CBS and really make a big difference so help us end hunger in the Permian Basin.”

Bohannan said the food bank wouldn’t function the way it does without volunteers, so they’re grateful for the ones they have.

Want to learn more, Bohannan said they will be at Music City Mall tomorrow, September 23, for the CBS7 peanut butter drive.

“We’ll be at cbs7 in the morning all day long you can bring your peanut butter, so whatever is sitting in your shelf if you want to go out shopping for peanut butter, we are trying to fill this truck up and we are so excited about it,” Bohannan said. “Like I said it’s going to the 19 counties, and we need all the peanut butter we can get so please come join us out here.”

For more information about the drive and ways to volunteer at the West Texas Food Bank can be found here.

