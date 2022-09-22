Odessa man to serve to life sentences

Joel John Valdez was found guilty of two county of sexual assault of a child
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 20th an Ector County jury found Valdez guilty and on September 21st the jury sentenced him to life in prison on both counts.

During the trial, the victim testified that they had sexual relations with Valdez on multiple occasions while he was on probation for the sexual assault of a different child.

The judge ordered his life sentences to run concurrently and ordered his probation revocation sentence to run consecutively, meaning he must serve the 20-year sentence he is already serving before his life sentence begins.

Valdez will be eligible for parole in approximately 40 years.

