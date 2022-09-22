Chick-fil-A at Odessa Town Center hosting 9th Annual Local Community Hero Night

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Chick-fil-A at Odessa Town Center at is hosting its annual Local Community Hero Night on Sept. 27.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the location on 3805 E. 42nd St.

Those in attendance will include: the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Dispatch, Odessa Citizens on Patrol, the Odessa Fire Department, the Department of Public Safety, the FBI, and the Sheriff’s Department, along with their law enforcement vehicles.

There will be special appearances made by McGruff the Crime Dog, Odessa Police Department’s drone unit, and the Chick-fil-A Cow.

Activities such as child-safe fingerprinting with the crime lab and a jumper provided by Main Events on Air will also be available. This is an event that is completely free to the public.

