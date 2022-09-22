2 Ector County students arrested for threats against their schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon, Ector County ISD police charged two students for threats against the schools. A 5th-grade girl at Ireland Elementary with Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School or Bus Grounds, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to ECISD, the 5th grader pointed at students in her class, as if she had a gun, telling them she would bring a gun to school and shoot them. Students in the class told the teacher, who reported it immediately.

The second incident occurred at Nimitz Middle School, where according to ECISD, a 6th-grade boy told one of his friends he was planning to shoot up the school tomorrow. Like the Ireland student, the boy from Nimitz was arrested for the same criminal charge.

ECISD takes every instance like this seriously and, if substantiated, a threat like this will result in criminal charges and school discipline.

ECISD also noted that they have seen an increase in this type of behavior and it will not be tolerated. ECISD is thankful for those who step forward to report these comments, and we will continue to emphasize that the appropriate consequences will result from threats to the school, students, or staff members.

