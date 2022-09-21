Trinity School Recognizes Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit(R) Scholarship Program

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School announced today that Lorraine Olowookere ‘23 and Justin Blaylock ‘23 have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academics. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success, and Lorraine and Justin are no exception,” said Trinity School’s Head of Upper School, Tim Jones. “We are proud of their accomplishments during their time at Trinity School and know they will achieve great success after graduation.”

