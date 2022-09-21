Sky High For Kids raises over $740,000 at annual West Texas Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament

West Texas Banquet and Clay Shoot Tournament(Sky High For Kids)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Sky High for Kids hosted its annual West Texas Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, raising over $740,000 to support children undergoing cancer treatment and other life-threatening conditions.

The two-day event kicked off with a banquet held at The Green Tree Country Club on Sept.8, with special recognition for the guest of honor, Bubba Saulsbury, and guest speaker, Lani Mungia, whose daughter is currently fighting Neuroblastoma.

During the banquet, guests listened to live music while bidding on over 10 silent auction packages. The second day featured the sporting tournament held at Jake’s Clays, where Sky High for Kids raffled off a brand-new golf cart.

The amount raised will go towards Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, and Covenant Children’s Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from the West Texas community and their commitment to supporting Sky High for Kids’ mission,” said Brittany Hebert Franklin, founder of Sky High For Kids. “We could not have raised over $740,000 without the help from our event sponsors, and we look forward to continuing our philanthropic efforts in West Texas and increasing our fundraising goals.”

