SH 302 to get passing lanes in Loving County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A $36.6 million project to add passing lanes and to make repairs to nearly 10 miles of Highway 302 in Loving County is scheduled to start this month.

The project stretches from the just west of FM 1933 in Mentone to just east of Purple Cattle Guard Road.

The project also includes overhead lighting in the Mentone area.

The first phase of the project will go from Mentone to about 4 miles east. Traffic will be shifted to the north side of the road as the road is widened.

Two 12-foot lanes (one in each direction) will remain open in the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed in December. A width restriction of 11 feet will be put in place in the work zone.

A speed limit of 55 miles per hour will be in place in the work zone. Increased law enforcement may be present in the work zone.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2025.

Drivers are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. We need help from the public to ensure the work zone is kept safe and free of crashes.

This is the fifth of six projects worth approximately $238.3 million on Highway 302 in the Odessa District. Other projects include:

>> An ongoing $43.5 million project to add passing lanes and to rehabilitate approximately 12.6 miles of Highway 302 in western Winkler County from the Loving County line to just west of Highway 115 west of Kermit.

>> An ongoing $54.4 million overpass project to take Highway 302 over Highway 115 and the nearby railroad just west of Kermit in Winkler County. The project is nearly complete and is a few months ahead of schedule.

>> An ongoing $63.3 million project to widen and rehabilitate Highway 302 from County Road 313 in Winkler County to near Highway 181 in Ector County. The project is nearly complete.

>> A completed $12.5 million project to widen and rehabilitate Highway 302 from Highway 285 to Mentone.

>> A project that is scheduled to open bids in December 2022 to widen and rehabilitate about 8 miles of Highway 302 in Loving County from just east of Purple Cattle Guard Road to the Winkler County line. The estimated construction cost is $28 million.

