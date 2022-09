FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Player of the Week is Fort Stockton Panthers Running Back, Corbin Luna.

In the Panthers’ Week 3 win against the Crane Golden Cranes, Luna ran for 146 yards with two touchdowns helping Fort Stockton start 2022 with a record of 4-0.

