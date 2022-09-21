Officials: 9-foot tuna seized from boat illegally fishing; captain issued criminal summons

Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter...
Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat that was illegally fishing.(Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R. I. (Gray News) - Officials say they recently seized a giant tuna from a boat that was illegally fishing in Rhode Island waters.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said it recently seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat as the captain didn’t have the required state commercial fishing license.

According to the department, the fish was taken after environmental officers determined that the captain had paying clients on his vessel while fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna without a proper state license.

Officers said they escorted the boat back to port while spotting that the captain had a recently killed tuna onboard.

The department said it sold the seized fish to a licensed dealer. The captain was issued a criminal summons for the alleged violations with the monies from the sold fish held in escrow.

Rhode Island officials said giant bluefin tuna along the coast are an indicator of a healthy ecosystem and environmental police officers are committed to protecting them for the benefit of adequately licensed fishermen who pursue these fish.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union
Ginni Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
Sammie Bell Lane is going to be the second person in her family to reach 100.
Crane resident celebrates her 100th birthday this weekend
A Crane resident is days away from turning 100-years-old, but she isn’t the first in her family...
100 YEAR OLD WOMAN