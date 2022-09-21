Odessa High student arrested after a fight

One student pulled out a knife and cut the other resulting in minor injuries.
OHS
OHS(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two Odessa High School students got into a fight before school. One student pulled out a knife and cut the other resulting in minor injuries.

The student with the knife, a sophomore, is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd-degree felony.

Because the fight was a mutual decision between the two, both students will face disciplinary consequences according to the Student Code of Conduct.

ECISD says they are, once again, calling on parents to help with these situations. They are asking the community, to make sure students understand that fighting and violence are not the right way to settle differences; and this type of behavior can have long-term consequences in the form of discipline or criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donate over 30,000 jars towards peanut butter drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donate over 30,000 jars towards peanut butter drive
Trinity School Recognizes Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit(R) Scholarship Program
Trinity School Recognizes Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit(R) Scholarship Program
SH 302 to get passing lanes in Loving County
West Texas Banquet and Clay Shoot Tournament
Sky High For Kids raises over $740,000 at annual West Texas Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament