Odessa High student arrested after a fight

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two Odessa High School students got into a fight before school. One student pulled out a knife and cut the other resulting in minor injuries.

The student with the knife, a sophomore, is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd-degree felony.

Because the fight was a mutual decision between the two, both students will face disciplinary consequences according to the Student Code of Conduct.

ECISD says they are, once again, calling on parents to help with these situations. They are asking the community, to make sure students understand that fighting and violence are not the right way to settle differences; and this type of behavior can have long-term consequences in the form of discipline or criminal charges.

