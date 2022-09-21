Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

Midland TLCA football
Midland TLCA football(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday.

The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries.

Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey, Sterling City and Eldorado will be recorded as 17-0 losses.

The news was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

