Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donate over 30,000 jars towards peanut butter drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There are only two days until the Peanut Butter Brigade at CBS 7, in support of the West Texas food Bank’s Hunger Action Month.

With a generous donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints the drive is off to a great start.

The food bank was given a truck filled with 1,440 cases equal to 34,560 jars of peanut butter.

Public Affairs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Sarah Babbel, said they heard of the peanut butter drive and wanted to get involved.

“We just want to do want we can do where we can do it, so it does it makes me happy it makes all of our church members happy, and I know that it really helps out the food bank and the people of this area,” Babbel said.

When the church heard about the peanut butter drive, they wanted to help, so they reached out to their church headquarters in Salt Lake City, and without hesitation they sent a semi filled with 24 pallets of peanut butter to the West Texas Food Bank.

Babbel said it warms her heart with joy to help in this way.

“Our mission is just to serve our brothers and sisters here in this area and all over,” Babbel said. “Knowing what the food bank does and the huge area that it covers this is huge.”

Babbel said she and the members of the church are grateful to give, knowing the peanut butter will help many people in the community.

They encourage everyone to help the food bank in their to fight to end hunger in the Permian Basin.

“I would just encourage people in the community to get out and help and see what can be done,” Babbel said. “There are so many ways that we can serve and help people in our area, and it doesn’t matter what church you go to its just helping.”

There is still time to give, be sure to join CBS 7 on Friday, September 23, at Music City Mall where there will be a truck to drop off jars of peanut butter.

