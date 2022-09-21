Be Excellent: Penny Prophitt

Penny Prophitt poses for a photo after being awarded $500 from CBS7 & Excel ER Odessa Emergency...
Penny Prophitt poses for a photo after being awarded $500 from CBS7 & Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room.(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Since 2010, Penny Prophitt has called Hope House Odessa her home away from home.

“This is my happy place, there is where I want to be,” Prophitt explains.

West Texas Gifts of Hope uses Hope House as a place where cancer patients and their families can rest while undergoing treatment.

Prophitt knows the ins and outs of Hope House like the back of her hand.

Nearly every other day during the week, you’ll find her at Hope House as the sun is rising.

“I think it’s really important to have somebody sitting here when you come out of your room in the morning,” Prophitt said.

But, for her, it goes much further than being a shoulder to cry on. That’s because she too is a cancer survivor - three times over.

“She thinks about what she’s been through. So, she thinks about what they’re going through, and she has compassion for them,” Brenda Medlock, Executive Director of West Texas Gifts of Hope.

With that experience, Prophitt is able to connect with patients at Hope House on a much deeper level.

“If they bring it up, I will tell them my [cancer] experience. I will do whatever I can to help them,” said Prophitt.

And for Medlock, who Oversees the operation, that is invaluable.

“I have never met a person who is so dedicated for what Hope House represents, giving cancer patients hope and assisting cancer patients. She is committed to that,” said Medlock.

Prophitt is a volunteer, meaning all of her efforts are from the kindness of her heart, just as she wishes.

“It’s what my heart cries for, is to make sure they have what they need,” Prophitt explains.

Many who walk through these doors are facing heartache and uncertainty. But one thing that’s certain is that Penny Prophitt is there for them.

Prophitt was awarded $500 from CBS7 & Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room as part of ‘Be Excellent’.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to West Texas Gifts of Hope, click here!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
Be Excellent: Cindy Vansyckle
Cindy Vansyckle is awarded $500 from Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room & CBS7
Be Excellent: Cindy Vansyckle
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes