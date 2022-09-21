Be Excellent: Penny Prophitt

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Since 2010, Penny Prophitt has called Hope House Odessa her home away from home.

“This is my happy place, there is where I want to be,” Prophitt explains.

West Texas Gifts of Hope uses Hope House as a place where cancer patients and their families can rest while undergoing treatment.

Prophitt knows the ins and outs of Hope House like the back of her hand.

Nearly every other day during the week, you’ll find her at Hope House as the sun is rising.

“I think it’s really important to have somebody sitting here when you come out of your room in the morning,” Prophitt said.

But, for her, it goes much further than being a shoulder to cry on. That’s because she too is a cancer survivor - three times over.

“She thinks about what she’s been through. So, she thinks about what they’re going through, and she has compassion for them,” Brenda Medlock, Executive Director of West Texas Gifts of Hope.

With that experience, Prophitt is able to connect with patients at Hope House on a much deeper level.

“If they bring it up, I will tell them my [cancer] experience. I will do whatever I can to help them,” said Prophitt.

And for Medlock, who Oversees the operation, that is invaluable.

“I have never met a person who is so dedicated for what Hope House represents, giving cancer patients hope and assisting cancer patients. She is committed to that,” said Medlock.

Prophitt is a volunteer, meaning all of her efforts are from the kindness of her heart, just as she wishes.

“It’s what my heart cries for, is to make sure they have what they need,” Prophitt explains.

Many who walk through these doors are facing heartache and uncertainty. But one thing that’s certain is that Penny Prophitt is there for them.

Prophitt was awarded $500 from CBS7 & Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room as part of ‘Be Excellent’.

