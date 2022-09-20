United Supermarkets and the West Texas Foodbank join the fight for Hunger Action Awareness month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -United Supermarkets and Market Street will join with the West Texas food bank to kick off a fundraiser for hunger action month.

During the fundraiser, shoppers will be able to make a $10 donation at the register when they check out. This $10 donation will go to fill a grocery bag with pasta, pasta sauce, salad, and bread.

During the month of September grocery stores across the state of Texas will be doing their part in ending the fight against hunger.

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the united states, are food insecure.

Here in the Permian basin, just under 50,000 people are food insecure.

The West Texas food bank service area is affected by high rates of hunger, poor nutrition, and related health problems. 74% have incomes below the federal poverty level, 40% are children under the age of 18, and 16% are elderly.

“And this is definitely gonna help our families in need right now to put nutritious meals for their children and themselves in their family and remove that mental stress or worry that they may have for not providing for their children. so, it is extremely important to our community to be able to provide meals, especially nutritious meals like a spaghetti dinner, to our families,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food Bank.

Just last year alone the West Texas food bank fed 74,000 people, and that’s not including any duplicates.

United groceries paired with the food bank this year since both United and the food bank serve the same region.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to partner up. the West Texas food bank is a great partner, they serve a lot of the same guests that we serve and in the same communities and so what we’re doing today will help a lot of folks across the communities we were in” said John Jameson, Regional Vice President for Midland/ Odessa and Eastern New Mexico

The West Texas food bank serves 19 counties in West Texas and those 19 counties cover 34,000 sq. miles, which is close to the size of the state of Maine.

All the hard work the West Texas food bank does to reach all of the people in their area can’t be done by one person.

“One of the most amazing things about the Permian basin is what amazing not only donors that we have out there who are individuals but our corporate partners that we have at the West Texas food bank. we really could not function and be able to do and meet all the needs here in our community without the support of corporate partnerships as we have with United,” said Campbell.

United Supermarkets and Market Street will donate one pound of ground beef for the first 500 bags West Texans buy.

You can buy a bag at any United or Market Street until the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.