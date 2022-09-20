The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today is National Addiction Professionals’ Day, and The Springboard Center of Midland took out the time to make their staff feel special.

Staff members were recognized with a gift and expression of thanks to show them how much their appreciated.

Executive Director of The Springboard Center, David Chancellor, said the staff plays a major role at the facility.

“They work so hard and many of them have come through this facility and so they’re passionate about helping people,” Chancellor said.

The Springboard Center has been in Midland for 20 years.

They provide substance abuse treatment and recovery services to an average of 100 individuals a day.

Chancellor said he is proud of his staff who works endlessly to make sure clients are first priority.

“They put it on the line day after day 24/7 365 days a year to help people,” Chancellor said. “They’re dedicated to that mission of transforming lives in our community, which impacts the individual, the family and our community.”

With over 50 employees, the facility provides many services including in-patient and out-patient options.

Chancellor said the availability of drugs and alcohol is growing in the community, especially amongst young people. He wants the community to know Springboard Center is always there to help.

“If you have a loved one with an addition, please call us and we can help you and council you on that, we also have social media you can find us on our website and Facebook,” Chancellor said.

The Springboard Center is all about helping individuals begin their journey to recovery.

All information about the center can be found here and, on their Facebook, and Instagram.

