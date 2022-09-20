MISD Board selects Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s board selected Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district at last night’s monthly board meeting.

Spencer has been MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services since 2020, but will now take on the duties of superintendent until the board makes their final decision later this year.

Board President Bryan Murry says their intent is for Spencer to be acting superintendent for a short time period, but at the latest she would fill the job until January 4th.

“Spencer just has a background that leads to really strong people skills that will help us work with the team that we have in place and will help our academic team to keep moving in their goal and efforts to make us a stronger district academically,” said Murry.

The board is focused on developing a good pool of applicants for the position and when the new board is seated on November 8th they will start the interview process.

“We’ll start with community input, that’s one of the things, they’ll get out and they’ll have a couple of meetings to meet with community members, people out in the community, business leaders, to kind of get the impressions of what they want in a leader for our district,” said Murry.

The board also voted last night to authorize President Murry to accept Dr. Angelica Ramsey’s resignation.

They have re-selected Dr. Ann Dixon and the Walsh Gallegos firm to lead the search for a permanent superintendent. This is the same firm that led them to Dr. Ramsey.

“I think it’s important that we have someone from West Texas or with ties to West Texas that wants to come and stay and be here,” said Murry.

“But who also knows that while we may not have water and trees, we have good quality people so we need someone who knows what the strengths of West Texas are and want to be here for a while.”

Murry says selecting Spencer as an acting superintendent gives them time to do background checks on the new candidates.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.