Midland fire and police recognize National Child Passenger Safety Week

The fire department will be hosting an event on Thursday to check car seats are properly installed.
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire and Police Department are recognizing National Child Passenger Safety Week this week.

Their goal this week is to remind parents and caregivers to make sure their child’s safety seat is properly installed and used.

“Even if you’re going just a few miles down the road to your neighbor’s house, you always need to buckle up every ride every time,” said Midland Fire Department’s Autum Stewart.

Stewart says there is no greater danger for children between the ages of one and thirteen than a car crash.

“A good portion of kids being injured in crashes is in regard to the lack of a car seat or improper installment of a car seat,” said Stewart.

Tweens are injured the most because parents think they have outgrown their car seats.

This Thursday Midland fire is hosting a car seat check event at the Midland Central Fire Station between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that is open to the public. They will be ensuring all car seats are installed properly.

“More than half of the car seats we see on the daily are improperly installed and it is simply due to the fact that caregivers don’t want to take the time to come by and get their car seat checked; it takes 5 minutes tops for us to look at it and make sure that its installed properly,” said Stewart.

Odessa Fire Department will be joining the event on Thursday and MPD will continue to post tips for parents and caregivers throughout the week.

