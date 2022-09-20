Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight.

According to reports, at around 11 p.m. on Monday, a man opened fire on two Potter County deputies working off-duty.

The off duty officer returned fire injuring the suspect.

A witness who said they were nearby when the shooting happened described it as “pure chaos.”

All four were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities say the deputy, firefighter, and bystander were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. The gunman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims and suspect have not been identified.

Several vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers as is procedure for Potter County.

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair (KFDA)

