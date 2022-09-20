Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight.

According to reports, at around 11 p.m. on Monday, a man opened fire on two Potter County deputies working off-duty.

The off duty officer returned fire injuring the suspect.

A witness who said they were nearby when the shooting happened described it as “pure chaos.”

All four were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities say the deputy, firefighter, and bystander were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. The gunman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims and suspect have not been identified.

Several vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers as is procedure for Potter County.

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

Latest News

Members of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development grilled...
Texas Senate holds hearing on orphaned wells
Texas Senate holds hearing on orphaned wells
Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month.
Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College
MFD is hosting a car seat check event this week.
Midland fire and police recognize National Child Passenger Safety Week