Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks.

There are over 10 places across West Texas that are collecting peanut butter to donate to the West Texas food bank, including Barbara Jordan Elementary School.

The school decided to join in after a teacher at the school saw CBS7′S commercial. The elementary teacher knew that this would be a great opportunity to not just help West Texans but also show students why this fight is so important.

“It’s very important. Without that outreach and that outcry from our children, we’ll never know. So just providing those opportunities for kids to talk about what hunger looks like and giving them the avenue to talk about that provides us opportunities to help kids have food daily” said William Iker, Jordan Principal.

Jordan Elementary is in the heart of North Odessa. Iker says that their central location makes the school a perfect place for people to drop off peanut butter.

“So, what we wanted to do was take the opportunity to be part of this initiative. Every once in a while, you just gotta put that foot forward and be part of something bigger and so we saw an opportunity to do it at our school and we know that our kids and our parents are also seeking those same opportunities and so again being an avenue for our parents to participate in that is what we’re looking for,” said Iker.

All locations are open until the 23rd which include, World Auto (Pecos), Any Seasons Travel (Odessa), The Human Bean (West Odessa), Payne’s Gym (Odessa), Pediacare Children’s Clinic (Odessa and Midland), I’d Rather Bake (Midland), Miss Cayce’s Wonderland (Midland), Classic Honda (Midland), Jordan Elementary (Odessa).

Be sure to tune into CBS7 on September 23rd to watch the peanut butter progress all day long.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.