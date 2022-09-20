Jail in Fort Davis to become new museum honoring West Texas law enforcement

FORT DAVIS, Texas (KOSA) - Los Cherifés Viejos (The Old Sheriffs), a West Texas Museum and law enforcement research center have begun the incorporation process and have created initial plans for using the refurbished old jail in Fort Davis, Texas.

Carl C. Williams, former Sherriff of Brewster County, and Ben Medley, son of former Jeff Davis County Sheriff Wilbur B. Medley, lead the Los Cherifés Viejos project to gather stories, artifacts, memorabilia, and funding. Jeff Davis County Judge Curtis Evans and Jeff Davis County Commissioners Court support the project and location.

“We are very excited to be a part of honoring the men and women of law enforcement for our Tri-County area, and most particularly going back in time to honor those who served to keep our communities safe throughout our history. What better place to do so than this historic jail building and county asset,” Evans said.

Plans for the Los Cherifés Viejos include static and rotating museum exhibits and an archive/research space within the Jeff Davis County Jail next to the Jeff Davis County Courthouse. The goal is to provide a research center where students, families, and researchers can learn more about law enforcement in the tricounty area and parts of the Trans-Pecos region.

The estimated opening is mid-2023.

“The people of Alpine inspired me to run for sheriff and the people of West Texas continue to inspire me with their stories and histories. These communities support our law enforcement and their families who support these communities,” Williams said.

Co-creator Ben Medley shared his desire for a project like this.

“I have always wanted to create a museum to honor our West Texas Law Enforcement, and this space in the Old Jail is a perfect location. There are generations of family stories that connect here,” Medley said.

For those interested in sharing their own stories or family history as sheriffs or deputies in Brewster, Jeff Davis, or Presidio counties, please contact the Los Cherifés Viejos project on the website at loscherifesviejos.org or info@loscherifesviejos.org.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.